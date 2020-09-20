Esther (Bets) M. Witman, 87, of New Holland, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Witman, in 2009.
Born in Denbigh, VA, she was the daughter of the late David and Ida (Weese) Shelly.
Esther worked as a cook at Blue Ball Elementary School and Shady Maple Smorgasbord. Following her retirement, she donated her time to support Meals on Wheels, making meal deliveries for the homebound. She was an accomplished cook and baker. If you were ever looking for a recipe, Bets had it.
She was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly, especially her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Esther was a wonderful friend to many, as well as an avid gardener and talented artist.
Surviving are three children: William D. married to Melinda (Hartranft) Witman, Gap, Shelley M. Wynn, Ephrata, Sheila A. married to Charles Irons, Jr., Fayetteville, five grandchildren: Justin, Misty, John, Melanie, Reade, six great-grandchildren: Quinn, Ashley, Lillian, Emma, Ian, Alyssa, two great-great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Remi, and a sister Martha Ewing, Goffstown, NH and brother David Gehman, Pine Grove, PA. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Melvin, Herbert, and Angeline.
Services will be announced at a later date. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
