Esther B. Smoker, age 98 of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was the wife of the late Norman B. Smoker, who passed away on November 19, 2008. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late John N. & Martha S. Beiler Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Neffsville Mennonite Church. Along with her husband they owned and operated the former Deitsch Shier/Best Western Motor Lodge of Intercourse from 1967 until retirement in 1985. In her retirement she had worked at Costco of Lancaster. She enjoyed quilting, tending her flowers and cooking.
Surviving are 3 sons: Larry A. Smoker of Akron, Carl L. husband of Sandra Bare Smoker of Lancaster, Jeffrey L. husband of Linda Sweigart Smoker of New Holland, 3 grandchildren: Kim A. wife of Mike Hoover, Justin L. Smoker, Kelsey M. wife of Jefferson Baker, 2 great grandchildren: Benjamin Smoker, Elliot Hoover, 3 siblings: Viola I. Weber of New Holland, Leon A. Stoltzfus of New Holland, Gladys L. wife of George Miller of Ohio. She was preceded in death by a grandson Michael S. Smoker husband of Juliane Shaw Smoker, 3 sisters: Verna Zimmerman, Sadie Shertz and Bertha Oatman.
Funeral service will take place at the Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, on Friday, June 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Neffsville Mennonite Church Benevolence Fund.