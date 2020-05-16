Esther B. Kreider, 96, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Elizabeth Township, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Annie Bruckhart Garman. She was the wife of the late Harold B. Kreider who died in 2011. Esther was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Known as the "Mum Lady" Esther helped her husband operate the former Kreider's Mum Farm, Lititz. Her interests included sewing, crafts, flower gardening, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are two children: Larry H. husband of LaVerne Heller Kreider and Linda K. wife of John Miller both of Lititz, 9 grandchildren: Katrina, Charita, Joshua, Leticia, Chad, Anita, Kate, Roselyn, and Derek, 22 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jacob Garman of Lititz and sister-in-law, Anna Mae Garman of Manheim. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Martin and Monroe Garman, and Mary Hershey.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Graybills Brethren Cemetery, Elm. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Esther's memory to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
