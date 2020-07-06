Esther B. King, 90, of 139 Colonial Rd., Gordonville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Malinda Beiler Fisher. She was the wife of the late Abraham S. King who died in 2005. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 9 children, Malinda married to Aaron Allgyer, Ruth married to David King, both of Gordonville, Rebecca married to Jonas Beiler, New Holland, Mary married to Melvin Zook, Christiana, Jacob married to Susan King King, Greensfork, IN, Martha married to Elmer Esh, Gordonville, Miriam married to Samuel Smucker, New Holland, Alvin married to Rachel Beiler King and Anna married to Stephen Fisher, Jr., both of Gordonville; 56 grandchildren; 201 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: 3 grandchildren; a brother, Aquilla; 4 sisters, Anna, Sadie, Susie, and Ruth.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
