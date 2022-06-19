Esther B. Fickes, 101, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was the loving wife of Carl Fickes, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage before his death on March 18, 2009. Born in East Lampeter, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Anna (Buckwalter) Witmer.
Esther was a member of Church of the Apostles U.C.C. Through the years she served as a Gray Lady at Lancaster General Hospital, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a driver for Meals on Wheels, and participated in many volunteer projects at Homestead Village. She loved traveling, gardening, sewing, baking, the holidays, and entertaining family and friends, and was well known for sharing her yummy treats. She was the best Mom and Grandma you could ever hope to have.
Esther is survived by her children Linda Bechtold, and Tim (wife, Sharon), both of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Greg Bechtold (wife, Mary), Jeff Bechtold (wife, Tammy), Scott Fickes (wife, Melissa), and Tina Menges (husband, Scott), all of Lancaster County; 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Larry Witmer and Ken Witmer (wife, Peg) both of VA; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Melvin Bechtold; her sisters, Miriam Young, Ruth Thomas, and Helen Ott; and her brother, Omar "Bud" Witmer.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Glasford Room at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received for Visitation at 10:30. Due to Covid restrictions, masks are required. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or Homestead Village at www.homesteadvillage.com or 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603; Church of the Apostles UCC at www.apostlesucc.org or 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com