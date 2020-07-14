Esther Arlene Ford, 94, of Lancaster, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Willow Valley. Born in Ocheyedon, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie (Humbert) Van Cleve. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert Ford, and a son, James Ford. Esther came from a large family where she was one of nine siblings, all of whom precede her in death.
Esther attended Lampeter School from 4th to 11th grade before attending and graduated from a boarding school in Virginia. Esther worked as a dental assistant and a teacher before she and her husband moved to Atlanta where she worked as a secretary to the general manager at the Perimeter Marriott Hotel for 20 years.
Esther loved anything in the outdoors. She and her husband enjoyed running, biking, backpacking, and hiking. Esther also spent much of her time playing scrabble with her family and completing word puzzles. She was very skilled at sewing and would make her own clothes.
A devout Christian, Esther was a member of the Harvest Presbyterian Church.
Esther will be remembered for her sociable and loving personality, love for the outdoors, and her ability to make others feel at ease.
A private service will take place at the discretion of the family. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
