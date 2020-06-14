Esther A. Schopf, 95 of Manor Township, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020 after a brief illness at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born on September 19, 1924 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Anna S. Ament Huber. She was the wife of Paul R. Schopf who preceded her in death on June 22, 2005.
Esther worked at the former Supper Bell Kitchen (Turkey Hill) and as a seamstress for Lucas Sewing in Columbia. She loved to sew, bake, cook and the time spent with the Loyal Workers of Highville and the Highville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She loved her family and her grandchildren.
Esther will be missed by her son, John R., husband of Patricia Schopf of Conestoga; daughters, Kay F. Sensenich of Lancaster, Lois E., wife of Preston Karr of Millersville, Shirley A. Hess of Conestoga, and Doris J., wife of Fred Frey of Conestoga. She is also survived by 10 grandsons, 15 great -grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Esther was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Huber.
Traditional Casket Burial will take place at Creswell Cemetery privately with her family. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
