Ester (Golembieski) Castrovilla, 98, of Columbia, PA passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the beloved wife to Gerardo A. Castrovilla, with whom she celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Most of all she cherished spending time with her family and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Karen J. Kohorst wife of Michael of Williamsburg, VA and Janice A. Sher wife of Howard of Landisville, PA; her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
A private interment was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster, www. https://www.pspca.org/lancaster, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
