Estelle "Sissy" D. Babil, 85, of Lancaster passed away peacefully June 19, 2023. She was born to the late Oscar and Bertha (Henry) Johnson in the summer of 1937. She spent 22 years at RCA and then followed that with 15 years at QVC.
Sissy was a natural caregiver and a maternal figure to the community. She was active in local music and traveled with Crystalaires, Shalamar, Soulikicks and Honor Rush. Sissy also was on the advisory board of the Drum and Bugle Corps, and on the parent club where she would often chaperone trips. She loved basketball, especially women's college and was fond of a variety of different genres of music. In her leisure time she liked to read and solve crosswords, or spend time with her beloved cats, Kitty, Katie, Barkley and Gwennie.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Sheereen McCabe wife of John, Linda Allen, Michael Allen, and Akim Babil; her nephew Barry Speller and niece Michelle Speller; 9 grandchildren; and her godson Bobby Willson husband of Chery. Along with her parents, Sissy is preceded in passing by her sister Betty A. Speller and brother Forest Henry.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11am. Family invites guests to a viewing one hour prior to service. Sissy will be put to rest at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery at the conclusion of service.
