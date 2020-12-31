On Sunday, December 27, 2020 and surrounded by her family, Estella "Tellie" Bowman, 72, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus and was reunited once again with her beloved daughter, Melissa. Born in Lancaster, Tellie was the dearly loved daughter of the late Irvin D. and Dorothy Diffenbach Leaman.
Tellie will be deeply missed by her son-in-law, Craig Peifer, of Ronks, and grandsons, Christian, Luke, and Joel; her sister, Linda wife of Glenn Eberly of Ronks, niece, Bree wife of Jonathan Hakala, of Ronks; nephew, Blayde husband of Emily (Holt) Eberly of Lancaster; as well as her great-niece and nephew, Lace Brighton and Brek Easton Hakala. A kind and devoted friend, her absence will be profoundly felt by many who knew and loved her.
Tellie's greatest joys centered around time with family, talking about Jesus, and eating out with friends. She also enjoyed many years leading worship and being a part of the gospel group, Real Happiness.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and Lancaster General School of Nursing, Tellie was a registered nurse at Lancaster Surgery Center and Health South for many years.
She attended Highview Church of God, and loved being part of the women's ministries. Most recently she worked as a teacher's assistant at Little Lamb's Preschool at Highview, which brought her much joy.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Melissa K. Peifer, and Melissa's father, Aaron L. Snader.
Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of Tellie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
