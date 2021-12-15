(Estella) Anne Greider

E. Anne (Heisey) Greider, 86, of Conestoga, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on December 11, 2021. There is much rejoicing in heaven since she no longer needs her failing body. A lifelong Lancaster County resident, Anne grew up in Holtwood, as her father worked at the Holtwood Dam Power Plant. She was married to Kenneth H. Greider for 67 years in July. Anne and Ken met in high school and raised a family of six, but the extent to which she touched the lives of people will never be known.
Anne was a caretaker first and foremost. She loved babies and raised 6 of her own, along with many of her 20 grandchildren—Cynthia Cox & Lee Oakman (Ian Cox, Joshua Cox, Elias Cox, Dara Bachman); Karen Prendergast, Covington, GA (William Prendergast, Jr., Eric Prendergast, Daniel Prendergast); Kenneth N. & Teresa (Johnson) Greider (Juli Gundel, Kenneth R. Greider, Kimberly Greider); Melissa & John Mattilio (Chloe Mattilio, Clare Mattilio, Dominic Mattilio, Victor Mattilio), Joan & Lance Berg (Tristan Turner, Catherine Turner, Aidan Turner), and Krista & Matthew Cox (Robert Warfel, Madison Warfel, Anakin Cox, & Olivia Anne Cox). Anne lovingly celebrated and cherished her grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Anne awaits her sisters, Norma (Heisey) Good, Lancaster; and Kathleen (Heisey) Hall, Phoenix. AZ in heaven, where she was greeted by her father, Norman Heisey and mother, Emily (Suydam) Heisey.
Following graduation from Manor-Millersville High School, Anne attended Susquehanna University for a year learning shorthand which she put to good use throughout her life and many jobs. She married Ken and they began raising a family as farmers. In the late 50’s, Anne worked as a secretary for a dean at Millersville University to pay for Ken to earn his teaching degree. While raising her family, she often secured employment to help during times of hardship. She was called to many placements in her life and she cherished them all. For many years she worked with her dear friend, Dr. Knox-Lee; she helped to raise many children and several of her grandchildren by providing loving care; and, she had the opportunity to work with many great educators as a teacher’s aide late in her life when no one else would take the job, where she prayed for the staff and students of PMSD daily.
Anne’s calling in life was to spread the love of God and the gift of salvation to everyone she met. She devoted her life to caring for her friends, often leaving family gatherings to deliver food to those who were alone for the holidays, if they could not join at her table. She taught Sunday school, Bible School, and ran Bible Study groups. She has shared her love of Jesus and his teachings, with many school age children over decades, bringing Bible lessons to life with activities like measuring and outlining in masking tape the dimensions of Noah’s ark on the church parking lot. Her outreach extended to many others through her dedication and volunteering. She taught her children to live a life of giving through her example. Although the extent of her reach is unknown, in addition to her service at Manor Church, she shared her life through many avenues, such as: 4-H, Cub Scouts, room mother at Creswell Elementary, Mountwaybia Club, lay witness missions, hosting exchange students, preparing and delivering meals to the homeless in Lancaster City, organizing neighborhood picnics, and sponsoring a refugee family from Cambodia. Her house was always full at the holidays, and her door open to those in need. Anne was a voracious reader and dreamer, often talking of becoming a missionary in another country. Unable to leave her family for mission work, she used her prayer warrior skills to volunteer for Joni and Friends and (JAF) Wounded Warrior Getaways by attending “camp” with families. She would help as a care giver and ran the prayer ministry while she was there. In her 60’s and 70’s, until the age of 82, she lived for these retreats at Spruce Lake and Sandy Cove, affectionately referring to them as vacation. She volunteered at the Warrior Getaways for 9 years, and JAF retreats for 20 years, and was celebrated in 2012 as the JAF Volunteer of the Year, a moment of shock and surprise, as she was never looking for recognition.
Her family will sincerely miss walks with her, as she was a walking enthusiast with family and friends, her pineapple stuffing, her mandarin orange cake, and her every holiday jello jiggler cut-outs. But what we will miss most is her love, hugs, prayers, and words of encouragement and strength. Anne was a thoughtful soul; writing notes of encouragement and sending cards. The family extends their gratitude for the loving cards and letters sent by her friends over the years. They were treasured by Anne. During the last few years, Anne returned to being a dreamer, reminiscing and sharing stories of her life. If you have memories or stories of Anne to share with her children or grandchildren, please mail them to: Workman Funeral Home, c/o Anne Greider family, 114 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554.
As per Anne’s giving spirit and her wish, her body has been donated to science through Humanity Gifts Registry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne’s memory to: Joni and Friends, 340 Highland Dr, Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554 (please indicate if donation is for JAF or Warrior Getaway) or Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 Details regarding a celebration of Anne’s life will be shared at a later date. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville /Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com