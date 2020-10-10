Esta Lois Smoker, 88, of 2475 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the loving wife of the late Alvin G. Smoker who died in 2017. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Louetta Rohrer Leaman.
Mrs. Smoker operated her own bakery at Coatesville Market; worked at Plain & Fancy Bakery; Miller's Smorgasbord; Willow Valley Bakery and her last employment was at D.M. Weaver Smokehouse Shop in Kitchen Kettle. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hand in Hand Fire Company; volunteered at 10,000 Villages; Country Gifts and Thrifts; and Stumptown Mennonite Church where she was a charter member. She enjoyed being with family, and playing the marble game.
Esta Lois will be lovingly missed by: four daughters, Judy married to David Hoover, Washington Boro, Janet married to John Lehman, Lancaster, Joanne McComsey fiancée of Mervin Stoltzfus, Gap, Jean married to Jerry Temple, Cherry Hill, NJ; nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren. A great-granddaughter, Cassia Olmstead and siblings, Minnie Hertzler, Rohrer and Chester Leaman preceded her in death.
The Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25 at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 with Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Masks are optional. You can also watch it on stumptown.church/online live stream.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions are welcomed to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Stumptown Church. Furman's – Leola
