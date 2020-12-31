Esta G. Weiler 1931-2020

On December 29, 2020, after battling multiple myeloma, Esta G. Weiler went to be with the Lord where she will be reunited with her husband, Bill. She passed peacefully at her home at The Lakes in Willow Valley Communities (Willow Street, PA) while surrounded by her loving children.
Esta was born in Holtwood, PA in in 1931 to Mary (Brubaker) and Charles Graybill. Her early employment included working in the Dean's Office of Millersville State College, the advertising department of the Lancaster newspaper, and was a consultant for Avon and Mary Kay cosmetics for many years. During their 68 years together, she and Bill lived in Holtwood, South Williamsport, West Hazleton and Muncy before returning to Lancaster in their later retirement years.
Esta was passionate about her church in each of her cities of residence, but especially of Muncy (PA) United Methodist Church for more than 40 years. She was a years-long member of the choir, United Methodist Women, and missions. Together, she and Bill were instrumental in the creation of the Memorial Garden there where Esta's cremains will be scattered.
Always ready for an adventure, she and Bill cross country skied, canoed, traveled internationally, and regularly visited their children in different parts of the U.S. Esta spent her life providing a loving home for her family, teaching her children spiritually by example, and was a cherished friend to many. There was nothing she liked better than a good chat and to be useful by helping someone or something. She never hesitated to say she lived a blessed life full of memories.
Esta is survived by her four children: Gregg (Richard Jacobs) Weiler, Miami, FL; Karen (Rich) Abernethy, Tampa, FL; Dena (Dan) Fritz, Ligonier, PA; Kevin (Renee) Weiler, Landenberg, PA; plus 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who dearly loved her. She is also survived by her identical twin, Erma G. Herr, sister, Janet (Ed) Cromwell, brother, Charles (Eddilene) Graybill, sister-in-law, Rita Weiler and brother-in-law, Lou Weiler.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster on January 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial gifts in memory of Esta may be given to the Anchorage Breakfast Program of First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, or to a charity of your choice.