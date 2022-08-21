Esta E. Hake, age 99, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1923, in Mt. Nebo, PA., to the late John and K. Estella (Hickey) Erb.
Following graduation from Manor High School in 1941, Esta worked as an assistant to Dr. Paul Snoke in Lancaster. It was there that she met her future husband, James Hake. They were married in February of 1949. James was by then a Navy pilot. They were stationed at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, VA. Lt. James Hake was killed on December 22, 1953, while training other pilots. Esta and her two-year-old daughter subsequently returned to Lancaster.
Esta was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where she was active in her Sunday school class in her younger years. Esta was devoted to her daughter and, later, her daughter's family. She was also a loving aunt to her sisters' children.
Esta is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Douglas) Flick, and her grandchildren: Alison (Ryan) Gainor of Newport, RI, and Matthew Flick, of Lancaster. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Shepherd Gainor. In addition to her husband and parents, Esta was preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Rhoades and Lorraine Nissley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Esta's family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, of Lancaster, and Home Instead Senior Care for their kind and loving care of Esta.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Esta's memory to Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., Unit 201, Lancaster, Pa., Home Instead Senior Care, 1532 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA., or First United Methodist Church at the address listed above.