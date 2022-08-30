Essie M. Anderson, 93, of Lititz, passed away, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Watkins and Audria (Bridges) Saunders.
Essie worked as a dietician for University Hospital, Baltimore, until her retirement. Of the Baptist faith, she loved to read and study her Bible. Essie was one of the first participants of the Albright Life program more than 13 years ago. She was also the last of the original participants. She enjoyed the activities provided by the program and the family is so grateful for all the caregivers who treated Essie so kindly through the years.
Essie is survived by her daughter: Audrey M. Blomeier, wife of Robert, of Lititz; grandsons: Eric Gumpricht, Phd., husband of Marilies Ozias, Phd., Jonathan Blomeier, husband of Sheree, Marcus Blomeier, husband of Tara, and Robert Blomeier, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Tr, Darien, Lauren, Olivia, and Sullivan; and sister, Iola Matthews.
Services for Essie will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
