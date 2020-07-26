Eryl "Louise" Hurn, 88, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Landis Homes, Lititz PA. Born in Porth, Wales to the late James and May (Wood) Hurn. She was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Hurn.
Louise made the long voyage to the United States in 1957 and worked in Lancaster and Connecticut before retiring early and moving back to Lancaster in 1988.
She was active in the Lancaster Hiking Club, serving on the board, leading hikes and winning hiker of the year. She was a member of the Knitting Club and the Unitarian Universalist Church.
In retirement Louise stayed busy volunteering for Milagro House, Manheim Township Library, School District of Lancaster, Fulton Theatre, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, Office of Aging, Conestoga House and the Unitarian Church. She also did seasonal jobs helping the elderly with tax preparation and wrapping presents for Christmas. A staunch Democrat, she served on committees, and canvassed and worked the Election Polls for local and national candidates.
She is survived by nieces, Juliet Hurn and Lyndsay (Hurn) Stone, wife of Gerald; and great nephew, George, all of England; as well as cousins and lifelong friends.
Per Louise's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Since Louise gave to many different charities in her lifetime, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
