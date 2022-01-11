Erwin S. “Buddy” Sensenig III, 54, of East Earl, passed away at home on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
He was married three years to Tracey L. Jackowiak Sensenig. Born in Ft. Stewart, GA he was the son of Erwin II and Jeanine Lambnet Sensenig. He was preceded in death by his first wife Annmari Fay Sensenig and his grandparents, Erwin and Mabel Sensenig.
Buddy was a diesel mechanic, lastly employed by Empire. Prior to that he had worked at Brubacher Excavating and White Oak Ice.
Buddy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an incredible Pop Pop, always playing with his grandchildren and making them laugh. Just being around them would put the biggest smile on his face. He loved to be outdoors working in his garage or swimming in the overly heated pool. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, mainly because of the endless desserts. Buddy was known for his love of TastyKakes.
Buddy was a devoted husband, father, pop pop, grampy, brother, nephew, son, and friend. He would drop everything to be there for the ones he loved. He was a beautiful soul, kind, caring, and compassionate and impacted the lives of everyone who knew him.
He is also survived by his two sons, Tyler J. husband of Dani Sensenig, and Erwin “JR” Sensenig IV; three daughters, Ashley wife of Matt Rohrbacher, Brittany Turner, and Kaitlyn Wells; five grandchildren, Annslie, Kaylie, Cameron, Connor, and Ethan; siblings, Rene husband of Denise Sensenig, and Cathy wife of Warren Dugas; and a niece and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
