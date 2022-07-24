Erwin "Bud" Howarth, 93, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Isabel Rioch Howarth. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur and Maude Gray Howarth.
Bud had worked as an insurance underwriting manager for the former Reliance Insurance Company. Following his retirement, he had worked as head custodian for an elementary school in Victor, NY.
He was a member of Calvary Church where he was an active volunteer.
He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Summer Savon of Cleveland, OH, Lucinda (Cindy) married to Danny Van Oort of Salem, OR, Sharon Howarth of Louisville, KY, and Jason married to Johanna Howarth of Lancaster; his 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Peter McBride, and siblings Corwin and Patty Howarth.
There will be a memorial service held at Calvary Church in the future for which an announcement will be made. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com