Ervin S. Burkholder, 74, of Denver, passed away on June 21, 2022, in his residence.
He was the son of the late William K. and Dorothy Jane (Shaeffer) Burkholder.
He was the loving husband of Anna Ruth (Musser) Burkholder, with whom he married on February 10, 1968, and shared fifty four loving years of marriage.
Ervin was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference). He was employed as a farmer and enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Nevin M. husband of Miriam (High) Burkholder of Denver, Vernon M. husband of Tanya A. (Griesemer) Burkholder of Ephrata, Janet M. wife of Dale L. Weaver of Stevens, and Judy M. Martin of Denver. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and his siblings: Donald S. husband of Lean Mae Burkholder of Stevens, Grace Ann wife of Irvin Musser of Womelsdorf, Fay wife of Marvin Sauder of Reinholds, and Ruth Wenger of East Earl.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a grandson: Mason W. Weaver, a brother: Glen Burkholder, a brother-in-law: Earl Wenger, and a daughter-in-law: Fay L. Burkholder.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9:30 AM, at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522, with Bishop Melvin H. Martin officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »