Ervin John Fisher, 13, 1516 Fishing Creek Rd., Mill Hall, PA died July 6, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. Born February 26, 2008 in Lewisburg, PA he was the son of Levi J. & Elsie Mae Swarey Fisher who survive.
He is survived by: 1 Sister: Katie Ann Fisher, Mill Hall, PA, 3 Brothers: Henry Wayne Fisher, Melvin Lee Fisher and Andrew Jay Fisher all of Mill Hall, PA. Also his maternal grandparents: Henry S. and Mary M. (Blyer) Swarey, Loganton, PA. Paternal grandparents: Samuel M. & Miriam (Zook) Fisher, Mill Hall, PA.
Friends and family will be received at 1641 Fishing Creek Road, Mill Hall, PA until the time of services at 10 A.M. Friday July, 9, 2021. Interment, East End Amish Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751
