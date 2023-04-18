Ervin H. Weaver, 67, of Narvon, passed away on April 16, 2023 in his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Franklin and Esther (Huber) Weaver. He was the loving husband of Sharon E. (Eberly) Weaver, with whom he married on August 9, 1975.
Ervin was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for CNH for over thirty years. He enjoyed reading, traveling to the beach and the mountains and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ervin is survived by his wife, his children; Jenny, wife of Glen Vitkosky, Gwen, wife of Jonathan Myer and Christina, wife of Jesse Fox and grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Courtney, Paige and Joshua Myer, Luke, Joel, Elijah and Serenity Fox and Grace Vitkosky. Also surviving are his siblings; Minerva Horst, Mable Reiff, Elaine Weaver, John Weaver, Anna Kelly and Joseph Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Eugene Weaver and Leo Weaver.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Vernon Stoltzfus officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the viewing on Thursday and on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church. Burial will be held in Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
