Ervin Grant Caldwell, 91, Glasgow, KY passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence. A native of Conestoga, PA, he was the son of the late Blaine and Grace Gardner Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell was a paratrooper with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He had many varied interests, some of which were being a member of the VFW; a member of the Welder's Union; and a member of the National Professional Bowlers Association. He was the proprietor of the Highlander Bowling and Recreation Center from 1998 to 2021. He was a youth instructor in bowling having been certified as a Silver Level Coach. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Conestoga, PA. He was well loved by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; six children: Lucinda Stonesifer, Elisha G. Caldwell, Christine Wenrich and husband Jerry, Jacqueline Ferris, Donald W. Ferris, Jr. and wife Jill, Mona Barnes and husband Darrell; Extended Family, Josh Berry and wife Susan and his family; one sister, Marie Seiger; one sister-in-law, Jeannie Wallace; one brother-in-law, Carl Millsap and his wife Carol; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
The family honored Mr. Caldwell's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Glasgow. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.
