Errol E.L. Julien, 86, of Lancaster, passed away at home on May 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born in Petit Bourg, Trinidad, he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Mable Julien. She shared over 40 years of marriage with Daphne Julien, until her passing in May 2005.
He was a loving husband and father, devoting himself to his family. Most importantly he was patient and supportive in nurturing education in his children. They remember him fondly for his mentoring and wanting to build others to their fullest potential and success. All while having a great sense of humor remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Errol is survived by his children, Susan Julien, Errol E. L. Julien, husband of Alexandra, Kathleen Julien, all of Silver Spring, MD, Janelle Julien, wife of Shaun Sargen of Owings Mill, MD, and Edward Julien of Collegeville, PA; grandchildren, Daphne Julien and Devon Stewart; a great-grandson, Greyson; and sisters, Theresa Flocker-Walcott of Ottawa, Canada, and Phyllis Fullerton of Trinidad, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his siblings, Clarence R. Julien, Veronica D'Hereux, Mary Julien, and Herbert C. Julien, Jr.
The family is welcoming guests to a viewing on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, from 2:30-3:30 PM.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »