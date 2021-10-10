Ernst “Ernie” F. Aschenbach III

Aschenbach, Ernst “Ernie” F. III, 55 of Richmond, died October 1, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Aschenbach of Pennsylvania; his brother, Eric Aschenbach and his wife, Kristina of Richmond, VA; his girlfriend, Kentley B. Dean of Midlothian, VA; his aunt and cousins of Vermont; and his beloved four-legged Labrador retriever, Ilsa. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.
Ernie was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, boating and wildlife conservation. He was a 3-palms Eagle Scout and enjoyed working on classic British cars. He had a career as a public servant working for the Commonwealth of Virginia, most recently for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Ernie lettered in cross country, track, and wrestling at Warwick High School and Juniata College. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Master of Science in Biology. Ernie’s dedication, creativity, love and sense of humor will be missed by all.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bliley’s – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the James River Park, Richmond, VA.