Ernie D. Brown, Jr., 49, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of Ernie C. Brown, Sr. of Lancaster and Mary Ruth Walden of Florida. He was raised in Lancaster by his late grandmother, Rose Lee Roberson.
Following his graduation from J. P. McCaskey High School, Ernie honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1997 through 1999. For the past 15 years, he worked as a Residence Hall Advisor in Herrington Hall at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.
In addition to his father and mother, Ernie is survived by his step-mother, Carla Gardner, of Lancaster; his brothers and sisters in Florida, Ernie Lil Walden, Gordon Bostic, Stephanie Nixon and Sherita Walden; his brothers and sisters in Lancaster, James Gardner, Felton Gardner, Dexter Gardner, and Derick Gardner, Carla Gardner and Carlette Brown; his friend, David Vollin of Baltimore, MD; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly; and many special friends he acquired from his years as a Residence Hall Advisor.
Ernie will be laid to rest privately at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. Please share your condolences on Ernie's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
