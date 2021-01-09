Ernest W. Richardson, 82, of Lampeter, died on January 4th at Pleasant View Retirement Communities. He was the son of the late Charles E. and Edith Kleckner Richardson, and the husband of Sandra Neil Richardson. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on February 2. Ernie suffered from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's for several years and died of COVID-19.
Raised in Spruce Creek, PA, Ernie developed a love of fishing, which he could do in a creek right at home. He was educated for eight years in a one-room schoolhouse before graduating from Tyrone Area High School. He was a talented football player and was named outstanding athlete in his class. Because of his love of playing football, on the many occasions he could not get a ride, he was willing to walk over 12 miles home from practice. He was an avid supporter of the Steelers, Patriots, and Notre Dame football.
Ernie attended Juniata College but left to work for three years at West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company. He received a bachelor's degree in math from Millersville University and a master's degree in applied statistics from Villanova University. After working three years for RCA in their color picture tube division, he began working at Armstrong World Industries, from which he retired after 32 years, working in various departments including programming the room-sized early computers, as an economic analyst, in employee benefits, and in industrial relations. He loved working at Armstrong and the people with whom he worked.
As a troop committee member, Ernie spent many days camping, hiking, going on trips, and fund-raising for the Boy Scouts. He did the same for over 30 years helping his wife with her Girl Scout troops, especially the trips, hiking, and camping. Ernie was a valued member and vice-president of the L-S School Board for many years.
After retirement, Ernie enjoyed many trips, mostly to Europe, with his wife and friends.
In addition to his wife, Ernie is survived by four children and their spouses, and eight grandchildren. He loved and was proud of them. Andrew, husband of Erin, and their daughter, Blythe, of TX; Christopher, husband of Rebecca, and their children Benjamin and Jillian, of MD; John, husband of Krista, and their children Sadie, Grace, and William, of MN; and Laurel, wife of Francois Dumonteil, and their children Andre and Leah, of CO. He is survived by his sister, Martha Stonebraker, of NM, and Vicki, wife of Glenn Geissinger, of PA.
Ernie was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles B. Richardson, James Richardson, and by Robert Richardson, who died in infancy, and a sister, Gertrude Irvin.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View Retirement Community for the excellent care they gave Ernie over the past several years.
Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to remember Ernie, please consider donating pet food or monetary donations to Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, (petpantrylc.org), or to your favorite animal rescue organization.