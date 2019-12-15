Ernest W. Lindquist, Jr., 56, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Kittery, ME, he was the son of Theresa (Basilio) Wenger and Ernest W. Lindquist, Sr.
He loved dogs, enjoyed cars and spending time with his family, especially his nieces & nephews. Ernest will be remembered for his silly sense of humor and his beautiful smile.
In addition to his parents, Ernest is survived by 2 daughters: Amanda Lehman and Amber Arvelo; a grandson, Zachary Lehman; 2 granddaughters: Renee & Leila Arvelo; 2 sisters: Christina Groff and Debra Stoltzfus; step sisters: Juli Boyd, June Robinson and Judi Herr; and many nieces & nephews.
The family is thankful that our Lord is merciful and gracious. The family would also like to share gratitude towards the physicians at the Heart Group and the ICU staff at LGH for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM with a Celebration of Ernest's Life to begin at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Lancaster Chapter, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
