Ernest R. Owen, Jr., 91, of Quarryville, PA, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. Born May 7, 1929, in Trumbull, CT, he was a son of the late Ernest, Sr., and Ida (Hitt) Owen.
Ernest worked for the State of CT for the Dept. of Transportation until his retirement. He was a member of Trumbull Fire Co., Quarryville Fire Co. and Fire Police, and the Quarryville Lion's Club.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sandra (Weaver) Owen; brother, Berkley D. Owen and wife Amy of Terryville, CT; niece, Mechthild Mendler of Cheshire, CT; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Eva Owen.
Per his requests, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to Quarryville Fire Co., P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.