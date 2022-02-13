Ernest R. Hartranft, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ernest G. and Hilda (Gable) Hartranft. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1951. After school he answered the call to duty with the US Marine Corps and was released for medical reasons.
Ernie was a longtime member of Ephrata First United Methodist Church, and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord, in whose loving care his soul now eternally rests.
He was self-employed in the painting business, then ran a sporting goods store in town and later worked for UPS for 32 years. Following retirement, he worked part time at Garden Spot Auto Auction and Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies.
Ernie was an avid sports fan, officiating many PIAA basketball and football games. His most significant achievements were in the sport of trap shooting at which he was quite adept. He won numerous local events, statewide honors, and participated on the national level. He was a lifetime member of the American Trapshooters Association and held memberships in various sportsmen's associations and gun clubs. He was also a 32nd degree mason and member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.&A.M.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Gerhart) Hartranft; three daughters, Connie Procopio, Julie Hartenbach (Ralph), Sherrie Basehore (Andy Tokach); three stepchildren, Edwin Oberly (Lynda), Robert Oberly (Sandy), Lisa Guiles (John Grissinger); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Hartranft and Craig Hartranft.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, John Oberly.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, 17522, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor DJ Choi officiating. Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ernie's memory may be made to his church, First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.