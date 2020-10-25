Ernest M. "Ernie" Wolgemuth, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Elizabethtown Manor Nursing Home. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Edna (Miller) Wolgemuth. Ernie was the husband of Audrey (Eichler) Wolgemuth.
Ernie retired from the Teamsters Local 771. He later worked as a custodian at Wenger Feed Mill. Ernie volunteered at Hope Within Ministries, Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy and most recently Conoy Brethren in Christ Church in Elizabethtown. He enjoyed collecting various items and working on puzzle books.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Audrey, are three children, Michael Wolgemuth, husband of Cindy of Mt. Wolf, Gordon Wolgemuth of Marietta, and Dawn Wolgemuth of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Martha Myers, wife of Lloyd of Lancaster and Catherine Heisey, wife of Jay of Westfield, PA. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Faith (Smith) Wolgemuth, and three brothers, Wilbur, Joseph, and Robert Wolgemuth.
Services will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
