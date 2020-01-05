Ernest L. Todd, Jr., 63, of Quarryville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hospital of University of Pennsylvania. He was the husband of Margaret Groff Todd. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bernice Mimm Todd.
Ernie was employed at Y & S Candies, Lancaster. He enjoyed working on cars, and was always willing to help other people.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; 3 children, Clinton Todd, Clarissa Todd, and Coulson Todd; 1 granddaughter; siblings, Barbara Boyd and Eileen Harsh.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Visitations will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:30-8:00 PM, and on Wednesday from 10:30-11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
