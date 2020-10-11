Ernest L. Sheaffer, 81, of Bowmansville, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Gardens at Stevens. His wife of 61 years, Shirley A. (Hartranft) Sheaffer, survives.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Samuel and Etta (Reynolds) Sheaffer.
Ernest was a truck driver for several companies including Messner's, Charles M. Shirk Trucking, Neoplan and Ebersole Transport.
He enjoyed putting puzzles together and would often frame them and give them away. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially pheasant hunting and deep-sea fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Timothy married to Brenda Sheaffer, Narvon, Kimberly Sheaffer, Bowmansville, Robert married to Syble Sheaffer, Clarkesville, GA, Debra Sheaffer, Bowmansville, a granddaughter Jessica Chamberlain, Swartzville, and a step-granddaughter Melissa Smith, North Augusta, SC.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
