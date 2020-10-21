Ernest L. Reisinger, 87, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, October 18, 2020 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. Born in Conoy Twp., he was the son of the late Karl E. and Ella M. Kesselring Reisinger. He was the husband of the late Alma R. Ebersole Reisinger for 64 years prior to her passing in 2019.
Ernie was a 1949 graduate of the former Conoy Township High School in Bainbridge. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and served as Airman 1st Class. Ernie was an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren and was a member and served as a free minister at Chiques Church of the Brethren. He was also a Vacation Bible School director and Sunday school superintendent.
Prior to retiring in 1995 as an assistant supervisor, he was employed for more than 43 years by Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta. In addition to vegetable and flower gardening and fishing, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Potter County. He also enjoyed traveling near and far, often to visit family.
He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline F., wife of Rex A, Ensz, of Mount Hope, KS, and Sandra L. Reisinger of Harrisonburg, VA; and three grandchildren, Rehana J. Franklin, Isaac N. Ensz, and Daniel L. Franklin. He was also preceded in death by two siblings, Jennie Stutzman and Norman Reisinger.
Private interment will be in the Chiques Church Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. If desired, contributions may be made to COBYS Family Services, 1417 East Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540, To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service any time after Wednesday morning, October 28, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »