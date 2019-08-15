Ernest H. Kresge, Jr. 87 of 803 Locust St. Columbia, PA died on August 12, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Dolores Leber Kresge to whom he was married to for 61 years. Born in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Ernest H. Kresge, Sr. and Marie Fisher Kresge.
Ernie retired as a welder for the Burnham Steel Corp. He is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the Columbia Fraternal Association and the Susquehanna Fire Co. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Surviving besides his wife are daughters: Karen wife of Michael Kuhn of Columbia and Kathleen Groff of Columbia, a son: Ernest husband of Heidi Kresge of Bainbridge, PA., 4 grandchildren: Kristine, Shannon, Michael and Brian and 6 great-grandchildren and was predeceased by a great-grandson: Nathan Harrison. Also surviving is a sister: Ann Marie Russo of Newark, DE and a step-brother: Glenn Kresge of Fair Hill, Maryland.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Silver Spring Cemetery with Rev. Beth Costlow officiating. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Ernie's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave. Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com