Ernest E. "Ernie" Christian III

Ernie Christian, 63, of Lancaster City, passed away on December 13th, 2020 at LGH. He was born in Lancaster and was the son of the later Ernest E. Christian, Jr. and Jane (Barton) Christian Weaver.
He attended J.P. McCaskey H.S. prior to entering the U.S. Army. Ernie worked for 20 plus years at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Mount Joy Campus.
He loved exercising, all sports, and was a mentor at the Boys & Girls Club. He always dressed sharply, loved R&B music, and helping others.
He is survived by a daughter, Kyonna, wife of Kendrick Bowman, of Lancaster, a son, Tairell Christian, of Lancaster, three sisters, Cynthia Hunter, Christel Coward, Cheri Wilson, wife of Robert "Bobby" Wilson, all of Lancaster, a brother, James Christian, of Elizabethtown, and Scott Christian, of Lancaster, three grandchildren, Diante Cherry, Kenyon Bowman, and Avianna Hernandez-Christian, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Karl Christian, and a sister, Jane Williamson.
Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster 333 Dauphin St, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com