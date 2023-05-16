Ernest David Stoltzfus "Ernie" (age 63) passed away on May 10, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born on September 16, 1959 to Isaiah and Katie Stoltzfus.
Preceding him in death were 3 siblings, Bertha Peachey, Jonas Stoltzfus and Fannie Stoltzfus. Surviving siblings include, Rebecca Petersheim, Sylvia Stoltzfus Carpenter, Edna Lewis, Alvin Stoltzfus, Barbara Stoltzfus, Amos Stoltzfus, Ike Stoltzfus, Elam Stoltzfus, John Stoltzfus, Miriam Thompson, Lee Stoltzfus, Harry Stoltzfus and many nieces and nephews.
Ernie was an avid guitar player and sang in a local Rock & Roll band for a number of years. Ernie also enjoyed writing, cooking, storytelling and training and raising Blood Hound dogs. He had an infectious smile and made friends easily. He will be missed by family and friends.
A private family memorial service will be held in his honor. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »