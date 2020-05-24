Ernest Blaine Waters, Jr., age 88, of Lancaster, PA, died May 7, 2020 at Willow Valley Retirement Community. He was born on May 31, 1931 in Ridley Park, PA, a son of the late Ernest B. Waters, Sr. and Jennette Waters, and brother of Vivian Waters of Santa Fe, NM.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Margretta E. Waters; daughters, Cheryl Moser and husband Martin Moser of York, PA, Terry Waters and husband David Little of LaPorte, CO; step-sons, Jeffrey Trower, Scott Trower and wife Lisa Trower; grandchildren, Sarah Goetz and husband Martin Goetz, Sean Waters and wife Alicia Waters, Chris Trower, Lauren Trower, Logan Trower; and great-grandchildren, Aden Goetz and Millicent Goetz.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Waters; and his step-son, Cory P. Trower married to Phyllis Trower.
Ernest graduated from Treddyfrian-Easttown and Drexel University. He was employed by Armstrong World Industries as a Research Chemical Engineer for 36 years, retiring in 1991.
He had a lifetime love of music and played First Trumpet in High School, College and with the Armstrong World Industry Band. He sang with several choral groups, lastly with the Willow Valley Chorale.
Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be left at: https://cremationofpennsylvania.com/obituaries/
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Nursing Staff of Lancaster General Hospital for their kind, considerate, and respectful care at this stressful time.
