Erna Lottie (Eckman) Overly, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Village with her son by her side. Born in Washington Boro, PA, Erna was the daughter of the late Clarence and Esther Houck Eckman and was married for 57 years to Gerald J. Overly who died in 2012.
She graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked for RCA retiring after 38 years of service. Erna was a lifelong member of Washington Boro United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.
She enjoyed traveling, fishing and the beach and spent Saturday afternoons with her sister and girlfriends attending matiness at the theatre. She was devoted to her family and showed amazing strength surviving lymphoma. Erna had a loving heart.
Erna is survived by a son, Terry Overly, Aspers, sister, Evelyn Bailey, Mountville, brother, Lester (Janet) Eckman, Washington Boro, several nieces and nephews, a grandson, Scott Hughes and her dear friend, Betty Kraft of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her son, Jere Jerome Overly who died in 2009.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Erna’s Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Carlene Wolf officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Erna’s name to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Ste 1, York, PA 17404 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Please visit Erna’s Memorial Page at: