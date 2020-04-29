Erna June Diffenderfer, 68, of Conestoga View, formerly of New Holland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Melvin N. Diffenderfer of Elizabethtown and the late Elizabeth Shirk Diffenderfer.
She worked at Quilt Expressions of Lancaster Co., volunteered at 10,000 Villages, and was a Friendship Community member resident, New Holland. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, and puzzles. A volunteer for the Bareville Fire Co. Ladies Aux., she was also a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church.
She will be lovingly missed by: her father; 6 siblings, Leroy married to Kathy Eddings Diffenderfer, Kannapolis, NC, Charles married to Dotty Diffenderfer, Muncy, Barbara married to Abe Rissler, East Earl, Darrell married to Barb Groff Diffenderfer, Manheim, Elaine married to Lloyd Hoover, Leola, Eileen married to Larry Wenger, Lancaster; 20 nieces and nephews; 50 great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Conestoga View for their care of June.
A graveside service will be held at the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl, on Thursday, April 30th at 10 a.m. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Friendship Community. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »