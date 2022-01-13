Erma V. (McKonly) Miller

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Erma’s Memorial Service at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Pastor Todd McAllister officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Riverview Burial Park. Please follow the livestream link to view the service at: https://youtu.be/4JgDhTYuPCE.
