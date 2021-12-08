Erma V. (McKonly) Miller

Erma Miller, 95, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California, where she resided the last two years. Born in Petosky, Michigan to Alzina and John Brenneman, she was the last of her immediate family. She was the wife of the late Howard C. Miller, who passed away in 2018.
Erma is survived by her children, Lynda McKonly, Ronald (Linda) McKonly, Kathleen (Dean) Kline, Eileen (Steve) Hodgen, and Lisa Gerr; nephew, David (Kathy) Houghton; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She worked at Schick and in the film department at IU13. She also worked as a Hostess at three local restaurants.
She was a faithful member of Abbeyville Road Christian Church where she helped with VBS crafts, church camp, and the seniors’ group known as the 4 C’s. Erma wrote poems for many different occasions. She had a big heart and was the kind of mom everyone wanted for their own. Her greatest treasures were her children, as she was theirs.
She enjoyed camping, crafts, traveling, and playing board games on Sunday afternoons with family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
