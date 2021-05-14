Erma V. Landis, formerly of Lititz, PA, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Janice & Floyd Martin, in Womelsdorf, PA. Born April 1, 1930, in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Rachel Martin. Erma was married to J. Dale Landis for 65 years until his death in 2016. Erma previously resided at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, PA. She enjoyed the visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during the last months while she was living in her daughter's home.
Erma was a faithful wife and a devoted mother to her six children. She was a spiritual influence to others through the women's Sunday school classes she taught, her inspirational writings and her prayers. She enjoyed bird watching, playing scrabble, completing crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her family. In the past, she volunteered at Align Ministries and Landis Homes library.
Erma is survived by four daughters: Jean (Wally) Yordy of Ashley, MI., Josie Swartzentruber of Mt. Vernon, OH., Jackie (Carl) Sands of Albuquerque, NM, Janice (Floyd) Martin of Womelsdorf, a son, J. Dale, Jr., (Catherine) Landis of Ephrata, a son-in-law, Dwight (Cindy) Herr of Manheim, 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Alma (Mark) Landis, Rachel (Henry) Freed, Karen (Ken) Trovinger. Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, were a daughter, Joyce Herr, a son-in-law, Earl Swartzentruber, Jr., a great-granddaughter, Naomi Breitzman, two sisters, Ruth Giagnocavo and Lavina Redcay, and five brothers, Elam, Emerson, Emmanuel, Ezra and Allen Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Erma's funeral service at the Millport Mennonite Church, 820 Log Cabin Road, Leola on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Due to Covid, it is recommended that guests wear masks. There will be a public viewing from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Interment will be in the Millport Union Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Erma's memory to: Compassus (Hospice), 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
