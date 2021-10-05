Erma V. Hoover, 81, of Stevens, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin N. Hoover in 2020.
Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Eli Titus and Mary (Kurtz) Good. She was a homemaker and a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Surviving are eight children: Ada Louise Hoover, Narvon, Clair (Lois) Hoover, Morgantown, Esther Mae (Paul) Sadler, Curtiss, WI, Mary Ann Witmer, Weyers Cave, VA, David Lee (Susan) Hoover, Charles City, IA, Edwin, Jr., (Louise) Hoover, Ephrata, Joseph (Shelby) Hoover, Ephrata, Philip (Beth) Hoover, Dayton, VA, 27 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a sister, Erla (Good) Sensenig and a sister-in-law, Edna Z. Good.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Ervin Ray Hoover, granddaughter, Katie Mae Sadler, son-in-law, Lester P. Witmer, sister, Bernice (Good) Wenger and husband Ivan H. Wenger, brother, D. Lamar Good, and a brother-in-law, David W. Sensenig.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Harlan Martin, Merle Nolt, and Roy Sensenig officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel on Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
