Mary Erma Shelly, 97, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of Rufus Shelly until his death in 2012.
Erma was born in Manor Township, Lancaster County, PA, to D. Avery and Mary (Murry) Hess. She was a graduate of Manor/Millersville (now Penn Manor) High School and went on to be employed at various jobs, having worked as a salesclerk at Christian Light Bookstore in Elizabethtown for 28 years.
Erma was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Church in Elizabethtown, sang in the choir and taught children's Sunday School classes. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and doing puzzles until her vision denied her that pleasure.
Surviving are sisters, Ella Groff of Lancaster, Ruth Chapman of Elizabethtown, Alta McDonald (Elmer) of Minneapolis, and Verna Swartz of Lancaster, plus nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Mahlon, Elvin and David Hess, and a sister, Anna May Habecker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service in the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, on Friday, June 10, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation/viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
Contributions may be made in Erma's memory to the Benevolent Fund, Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
