Erma S. Zimmerman, 89, of Denver, formerly of Akron, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Albert and Lizzie (Irvin) Sweigart and was the wife of the late Ivan G. Zimmerman.
She was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren, where she was a member of the Ugly Quilters.
Erma worked for Maple Farm Nursing Center for over 50 years, first as a nurse's aide, then in housekeeping. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Erma is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Zimmerman, Michael S. Zimmerman, both of Akron, and granddaughter, Rebecca A. Zimmerman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mabel, Sadie and Dorothy.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 9 to 11AM at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Timothy Fleener officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Erma's memory may be made to her church, Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.