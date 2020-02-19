Erma S. Martin, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home.
She was born in New Holland to the late Phares and Margie (Stahl) Martin and was the wife of Isaac Z. Martin.
She was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.
Erma was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Erma is survived by six children, Eugene M., husband of Marie W. Martin of Ephrata, Clair, husband of Melva Martin of Port Trevorton, Lamar, husband of Lizzie Martin of Ephrata, Vernon, husband of Treva Martin of Illinois, Glenn, husband of Grace Martin of Ephrata, Rosen, wife of Gary Stauffer of Port Trevorton; 38 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Arlene S. Martin of Ephrata, Arthur S. Martin of Port Trevorton, Ernest S., husband of Edna Martin of Ephrata, Rachel S., wife of David Smoker of New Holland and Mae S. Martin of Mt. Pleasant Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Nevin, Roy, and Lester Martin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Lamar Martin, 215 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8:30 AM at the residence of Lamar Martin with further services at 9:00 AM at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Earl Township. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
