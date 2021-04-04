Erma R. Fazenbaker, 77, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away at home on Friday afternoon, April 2, 2021 with her family by her side. Born in Rock Hill Furnace, she was the daughter of the late Clair H. and Dorothy A. Miller Burdge. She was the wife of Richard V. "Dick" Fazenbaker. They would have been married for 53 years on May 22.
Erma was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren in Elizabethtown. Prior to retiring, she was employed for 22 years as a machine operator by AMP.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Paul L. Fazenbaker, husband of David M. Stroope of Abilene, TX, Betsy A., wife of Craig E. Peachey, of Elizabethtown, and Dori L. Fazenbaker of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Dane Peachey, Liza Peachey, Collin Peachey, Kiley Atkins, and Adam Andrews; and three siblings, Joanne M., wife of Sam Miller, of Calvin, Edward, husband of Eileen Burdge, of Toledo, OH, and Susan A. Brooks of Elizabethtown. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Bradnick, wife of the late Ronald Bradnick.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be private at Haven Rest Memorial Park, Shirleysburg, PA. If desired, contributions may be made in Erma's memory to West Green Tree Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
