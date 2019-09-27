Erma Mae Snader, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at The Place at Pepper Hill, Aiken, SC.
She was born in Elizabeth Township to the late John and Nora (Gockley) Matthews and was the wife of the late Melvin Snader.
She was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, Ephrata.
In earlier years, Erma worked for Rosneau Dress Factory. She loved her church and enjoyed helping with socials and activities. Working with jig saw puzzles and word searches were a favorite past time.
Erma is survived by a son, Dale (Linda) Snader of Windsor, SC; a brother, John G. Matthews of Ephrata; a sister, Mary A. Zimmerman of Sarasota, FL; 2 grandchildren, Angel Cauley, Chris (Christina) Snader and 4 great-grandchildren, Chance, Kirsten, Nolan, Kinsley.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Snader; three brothers, Carl E., Lester R. and Earl H. Matthews; a sister, Irene E. Lukus and a granddaughter, Taffey Snader Roe of Windsor, SC.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Herb Lohr officiating. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Erma's memory may be made to Bergstrasse Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
