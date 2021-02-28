Erma M. Wilson, 90, of Washington Boro, PA and formerly of Conestoga, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Wilson, who passed away in 1991. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Loretta I. Kissinger Treadway.
Erma had worked for the Hamilton Watch Company as a pieceworker for 25 years.
She is survived by her children: Elwood Wilson of Pequea, Ernest married to Marian Wilson of Conestoga, Faye married to John Staub of Bishopville, MD, and Kenneth married to Mary Wilson of Rawlinsville, PA; her 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and by her 3 sisters: Rita Greenawalt, Idela Defernelmont, and Susan Yohn. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Thomas Treadway, Lucretia Buterbaugh, Emmanuel Treadway, Margie Treadway, and Daniel Treadway.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
