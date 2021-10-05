Erma M. Musser, 81, of Ephrata, entered into rest on October 3, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clayton S and Charlotte (Zimmerman) Zeiset and the wife of the late Alvin H. Musser. She was preceded in death by: three brothers, Earl, Ellis, and Harold Zeiset and by a brother-in-law, E. Paul Weaver III. Surviving are: four brothers, Henry (Gladys) Zeiset, Reuben (Janet) Zeiset, Luke (Teresa) Zeiset, Clayton (Yvonne) Zeiset; six sisters, Rachel (Leroy) Martin, Naomi (Wilmer) Horst, Mary (Murray) Martin, Miriam Weaver, Judy (Nelson) Zimmerman, Charlotte (James) Allgyer; two sisters-in-law, Lois Zeiset, Esther Kennel; three children, Shawn (Amy) Musser, Tim (Amber) Musser, Sherri (Alex) Battaglia; Laura, one of many foster children, and eight grandchildren, Kathleen, Caleb, Natalie, Clayton, Elli, Aiden, Andrew, and Anthony.
She was employed at Hospice of Lancaster County for many years and most recently at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. She enjoyed serving people, spending time with her family, crocheting, word games, and putting puzzles together. Contributions in her memory can be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, hospiceconnect.org.
The viewing will be held at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 West Metzler Road, Ephrata PA on Thursday October 7th from 6-8 p.m. and Friday October 8th from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral following at 10 a.m. at Metzler Mennonite Church. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »